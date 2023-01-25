Hamilton County kicks off year of bicentennial events 

Hamilton County kicked off a year of celebrating its bicentennial with a program Jan. 22 at the Palladium in Carmel. Local leaders and residents came together to recount and reflect on critical events that shaped Hamilton County over the past 200 years.

Josh Kaufman, winner of Season 6 of “The Voice,” emceed the event.

The program began with acknowledging that the land of Hamilton County was previously the homeland of the Myaamia (Miami people) and was near land with ties to the Delaware, Shawnee and other indigenous groups who were forced out.

“For land acknowledgement to be meaningful, it must be coupled with action. We seek to establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationships, collaborating with relevant federally recognized tribes to present a complete narrative of our entangled histories,” said Jessica Layman, Hamilton County bicentennial coordinator.

The program also included historical stories and readings dating from the early 1800s to the 1960s. Speakers and storytellers included Hamilton County historian David Heighway, Conner Prairie storyteller Dwight Gallian and Fishers City Councilor Cecilia Coble, among others.

Live music was performed by the Freetown Village Singers, The Moontown Picklestompers and Josh Kaufman, accompanied by the Mudstock Jazz Combo.

“We hope that we’ll establish a legacy that will last for the next 100 years and will be the template for the next triennial committee,” Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman said during the closing.