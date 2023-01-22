Senate Republicans outline legislative priorities

Indiana Senate Republicans have outlined their legislative priorities as the General Assembly continues to convene after the 2023 session began Jan. 9.

Among its priorities include tax reform, tax cuts for small businesses, improving Indiana’s mental health system, modernizing health departments, lowering healthcare costs, raising pay for Indiana State Police, among others.

Below is a list of priorities released earlier this month based on information provided by Indiana Senate Republicans. A complete list can be found by visiting indianasenaterepublicans.com.

Fiscal responsibility

Pave the way for transformational tax reform

WHAT: Form the State and Local Tax Review Commission to study the feasibility of ending Indiana’s income tax and reforming property taxes for Hoosiers

Plan for Indiana’s fiscal future

Senate budget priority

WHAT: Continue to aggressively pay down the Pre-1996 Teachers’ Retirement Fund, which has an outstanding liability of about $6 billion

WHY: Statehouse Republicans have paid down this pension obligation by $4 billion in the past few years alone. The sooner Indiana pays off this unfunded liability, the sooner $1 billion per year is freed up in the state budget for transformational tax cuts and important public needs.

$50 million tax cut for small businesses

WHAT: Change state tax law so LLCs and S Corps can deduct all state tax payments on federal tax returns, resulting in what could be $50 million in federal tax savings for Hoosier businesses

Make Indiana’s mental and public health infrastructure work better for Hoosiers

Build a better mental health care system for Indiana

WHAT: Provide ongoing funding to build out a system of certified behavioral health clinics

Modernize Indiana’s state and local health departments

WHAT: Increase the quality of services performed by Indiana’s local health departments and promote collaboration between local health departments and the Indiana Department of Health

Lower health care costs for Hoosiers

Require ‘site of service’ transparency

WHAT: Make sure insurance claims are paid appropriately based on the location where service was provided

Help lower prescription drug costs

WHAT: Require pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to pass on the rebates they receive for prescriptions to the patients buying the medicines or to all plan members

Promote competition in health care

WHAT: End anti-competitive noncompete clauses and referral incentives for doctors

Supporting law enforcement, ensuring public safety

Raise pay for Indiana State Police

Senate budget priority

WHAT: Increase pay for Indiana State Police (ISP) and alter the pay matrix from 20 years (current timeline) to 15 years so they see an increase in pay significantly quicker throughout their career

WHY: ISP, as the state’s leading law-enforcement agency, offers assistance to nearly every law enforcement agency across the state. Yet, a study conducted by the Indiana State Police Alliance revealed state troopers are among the lowest paid law enforcement officers in Indiana. ISP troopers are the cream of the crop and should be paid like it.

Allow dangerous suspects to be held without bail

WHAT: Amend the Indiana Constitution to allow judges to deny bail if a suspect clearly poses a substantial risk to the public

