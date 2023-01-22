Bestselling author, poet to visit Carmel library

By Shelly Gattlieb

Bestselling author Ross Gay will visit the Carmel Clay Public Library Feb. 3 as part of the “Behind the Books” series. The free one-hour event for adults and teens will be at 7 p.m. in the community room.

Gay has been interviewed on NPR, and his works have appeared in numerous publications, including Atlanta Review, American Poetry Review, American Journal of Poetry, Paris Review and Harvard Review. Gay will read pieces from his works as well as take questions from audience members.

Kendall Culbertson, who is coordinating the program, describes the author’s works as “beautiful, uplifting collections – perfect for this moment in time that can feel like a struggle for a variety of reasons.”

The library will offer free copies of Gay’s “Book of Delights,” a New York Times bestseller, to adult and teen Winter Reading Program participants while supplies last.

Gay’s accolades include the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award, National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. He is an accomplished poet whose previous poetry publications include Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry. Gay’s most recent collection of essays, “Inciting Joy,” was released in October.

Gay received a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College, an MFA in poetry from Sarah Lawrence College and a Ph.D. in American Literature from Temple University. He has taught literature, art and poetry at multiple colleges and is currently teaching at Indiana University and Drew University.

Registration for the library event is recommended and may be done by visiting carmelclaylibrary.org. Complimentary copies of “Book of Delights” may be picked up, while supplies last, at the CCPL main library teen or adult services desks.