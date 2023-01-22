Mundy, Thurston contend for Noblesville council seat

Two candidates will vie for the District 2 seat on the Noblesville Common Council during the May 2 primary election. The outgoing president of Noblesville Main Street has announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Noblesville Common Council.

Jay Mundy, who recently capped his five years of service to the city, said he is looking to extend his service to Noblesville and faces a challenge from Todd Thurston, president of the Noblesville Youth Assistance Board.

“As a longtime resident of Noblesville, I treasure the quality of life in our city. I have decided to seek the District 2 seat on the city council to preserve our quality of life by balancing the growth of our community with the need for ensuring that Noblesville remains a great place to raise a family,” Mundy said.

If elected, Mundy said his priorities include advocating transparency regarding city finances and council decisions; facilitating community involvement in public safety; making responsible growth a win-win for Noblesville and developers; encouraging a head start for the younger generation by promoting opportunities for internships, apprentice programs, trade schools and higher education; and working with the city’s Economic Development staff to ensure that jobs of the future are located in Noblesville.

Mundy said he looks forward to meeting the residents of the 2nd District – roughly the Hazel Dell corridor from 146th Street to Sheridan Road – and representing their interests on the council. Thurston, who is a commercial sales manager at Hare Truck Center in Noblesville, said his focus will be keeping the vibrancy and identity of Noblesville intact as the city continues to grow and evolve, according to his website. According to his campaign website, noblesvilletodd.com, he will “ensure that the city’s infrastructure continues to be updated and maintained for the future and that our public safety professionals have the resources and training to keep our community Safe.”

Thurston, a recent graduate of the city’s police department’s citizens academy, aid the city must be proactive in its approach to roads, parks and trails, according to his campaign website, which cited his experience with various nonprofit boards that has prepared him for the role as a councilman.