Zionsville awarded $3.5M in grants for nature preserve

The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. was recently awarded two grants, one for $3 million from the Next Level Conservation Trust and another for $500,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The grants will be used to assist in developing the Carpenter Nature Preserve.

The $3 million grant will be used to acquire the Carpenter Nature Preserve, and the $500,000 grant will be used for Phase 1 of the Carpenter Nature Reserve project.

“Now the work begins. We are grateful to the Carpenters for stepping in to secure the land over the past two years, to our residents for supporting this journey, and to the Indiana DNR and Gov. Holcomb’s office for continuing to champion recreation and the conservation of our natural spaces,” Zionsville Parks and Recreations Dept. Supt. Jarod Logsdon stated.

The Feb. 8 Zionsville Parks and Recreation board meeting will determine additional funding and a bond request to assist in Phase 1 of the development of the Carpenter Nature Preserve. Upon approval, the bond will go before the Zionsville Town Council.

The preliminary plan is for the Carpenter Nature Preserve to open in late 2025.