Carmel Education Foundation awards grants to 9 student-led projects

The Carmel Education Foundation has announced grants for nine student-led projects.

Students were challenged to come up with ideas that would either provide a wellness or community building aspect to their classroom, club or school. All grants will be implemented between January and May. Each grant has an educator mentor to guide students through the planning and budgeting process.

Projects receiving grants are:

Color Our Community with Culture, Forest Dale Elementary – The purchase of books in many languages as a resource for multilingual students

Science Showcase, Carmel High School – Showcasing five science experiments to elementary students

Flare for Science, CHS – Purchase of a solar telescope and plan for a community event for 2024

Revitalizing the CHS Greenhouse, CHS – Revitalize the CHS greenhouse to enable the expansion of club activities

CCS Chess Club, CHS – Creation of a chess club across the entire district

The Sticky Solution, Clay Middle School – A program using recycling bins for chewing gum recycling

Board Game Community Night, Creekside Middle School – Creation of a community game night to be held at school

CHS Composting Campaign, CHS – Environmental education project to compost food scraps for use in various projects around school

School Garden, Creekside Middle School – Implementation of a garden in the school

Funding for the grants was made possible from proceeds from the foundation’s 2022 Taste of Carmel event.