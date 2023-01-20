Poindexter seeking reelection as Carmel city court judge

Carmel City Court Judge Brian Poindexter has filed for reelection in the 2023 municipal election.

First appointed to the role in January 2009 by Gov. Mitch Daniels, he won election in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Earlier in his career, he worked as a homicide prosecutor in Marion County and was a supervisor in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

During his current term, the city court relocated to a temporary location on Gradle Drive while construction continues to expand the Carmel Police Dept. headquarters to include a new courtroom. When the pandemic began in 2020, Poindexter presided over an emergency courtroom facility to handle timely cases even when social distancing and closures were at their peak.

“In my next term, I will continue building on vital community relationships and identifying the available local resources that will support the court in addressing the ever-changing issues and challenges the community faces,” Poindexter stated in a press release.

City court typically hears misdemeanor cases, many involving drugs, alcohol, traffic violations, vehicles and DNR violations.

“No individual that comes before a judge should ever have any concern that (they) will be treated unfairly,” Poindexter stated. “I will continue, without fail, to ensure that everyone that stands before the court is treated first with dignity and afforded a fair and impartial hearing.”

Poindexter and his wife, Anne Hensley Poindexter, are Carmel residents. They have a daughter in medical school who is a graduate of Carmel High School.

The judge’s community involvement includes serving as a past president of the Rotary Club of Carmel, a past president of the Board of Directors of Janus Developmental Services and a former member of the Board of Governors of the Indiana State Bar Association.