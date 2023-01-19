Carmel remembers MLK’s legacy at 5th annual ceremony

The City of Carmel held its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony Jan. 17 at the Tarkington Theater. A free event, speakers, performers and others honored the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

The commemoration began with the presentation of colors led by the Carmel VFW Post 10003 Honor Guard and two anthems, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

During opening remarks, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and spoke about how that dream can be manifested.

“We celebrate King Day once a year,” Brainard said. “But how do we, the other 364 days of the year, help realize that dream in this country? I think we do it city by city, place by place, neighborhood by neighborhood.”

Shaune Shelby, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, presented three poetic readings. Other performances included songs from the EBC praise team and a Carmel High School choir, interpretative dance by the 4Mation Dance Troupe and a skit. At the end of the event, Carmel City Councilor Miles Nelson read a proclamation from the mayor stating that Jan. 17 is the National Day of Racial Healing and urging all residents to promote transformation in ways that “ensure the best quality of life for every child.”