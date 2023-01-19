Lennar opens Chatham Village in Westfield

Lennar Corp., one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has opened Chatham Village, a community of village-style home designs within Chatham Hills in Westfield.

“We are delighted to offer stunning home designs within the growing community of Westfield,” said Craig Jensen, Indianapolis division president for Lennar. “The community is centered around a thriving downtown with craft breweries, coffee shops, boutiques and other locally owned businesses. These lively, everyday sights and sounds will attract Chatham Village residents, along with the area’s colorful seasonal displays and small-town charm.”

Chatham Village is an intimate enclave featuring Lennar’s premier home designs including the Chartwell, Dorset, Halstead, Milford and Pennington, according to the company. The single-family homes range from 2,099 to 2,973 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half baths.

Select home designs include convenient studies, lofts and main-level owner’s suites, according to the Lennar Corp. All homes feature Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included package with upgraded finishes, fixtures, styling details, quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, smart home technology and energy-saving features.

Purchasing a homesite in Chatham Hills waives the sport and social membership initiation fee. The basic membership includes full use of the Pete Dye 9-hole executive golf course, short-game golf practice area and year-round golf range, including all range balls and golf, access to the clubhouse and a full range of adult and kids’ amenity programs, training camp and events.

Members also have access to an indoor and outdoor pool, swim-up bar, tennis and pickleball courts, a four-lane bowling simulator, two indoor golf simulators, a two-story fitness and rec center, an indoor basketball and volleyball gym, sports courts, group fitness classes, trails, access to the Monon Trail and more, according to Lennar Corp.

For more, visit lennar.com/new-homes/indiana/indianapolis/westfield/chatham-village or call 317-659-3230 to tour model homes.