Campbell launches campaign for Zionsville council seat

Kyle Campbell, a longtime Zionsville resident, recently announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council.

Campbell is challenging incumbent Craig Melton for the Republican nomination in the May primary election. Melton, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking reelection.

“I’ve heard opinions on what works for Zionsville, what doesn’t work, what needs to change, and what in a million years should never change about this beautiful city.” Campbell said. “Listening to so many different viewpoints opened my eyes to what issues the Town of Zionsville is facing, and this has led me to where I am at right now.

“Simply put, I want to do my part as a registered Republican and citizen of Zionsville.”

Campbell, 49, has lived in Zionsville for 11 years. His grandparents, Harold and Jackie Dillon, have resided in Zionsville for 50 years. Campbell said he decided to make Zionsville his home after frequently visiting the town and seeing its growth.

“Everywhere you turn you are met with wonderful, hard-working people, businesses large and small, beautifully maintained parks and outdoor areas, and an absolutely charming and historic downtown,” Campbell said. “Working with the public has always been a pleasure for me, so naturally, my career path led me to the retail and hospitality industry.”

Campbell is the general manager of Whitestown Marathon and U-Haul and is an active member of the Lions club of Zionsville. Campbell said his top priorities are public safety, economic development and fiscal responsibility.

“I firmly believe that we not only need to maintain our quality of life but (must) continually strive to improve it.” he said. “To that end, we need to pivot in a direction that actually works and not fall back on the residential taxpayers of this community.”