Kaufman to emcee Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony

Singer/songwriter Josh Kaufman will serve as the emcee for Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Kaufman, winner of season 6 of “The Voice,” replaces Michael Feinstein, who was originally announced as emcee.

Other performers include Mudsock Jazz Combo, the Moontown Pickle Stompers and Freetown Village Singers.

Speakers will include elected officials from all over the county as well as county historian David Heighway.

Attendees must reserve the free tickets in advance at thecenterpresents.org . Attendees will receive a goodie bag while supplies last and a potentially a special, limited-quantity commemorative item.