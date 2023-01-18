A celebration of pie

What better way to celebrate National Pie Day than to visit one of the sweetest places in Zionsville, My Sugar Pie.

My Sugar Pie is one of the many area dessert places in Zionsville that will be celebrating Nation Pie Day Jan. 23, the one day dedicated to eating as much pie as the heart desires.

National Pie Day is an annual celebration of pies in the United States. It was started in the 1970s after Charlie Papazian , a teacher and lover of pie, created National Pie Day.

My Sugar Pie, at 40 East Pine St. in downtown Zionsville, will celebrate its 15th anniversary in conjunction with National Pie Day from 10 am to 4 p.m.

To satisfy the sweet tooth, patrons can choose between various pies and flavors, from cream pies to fruit pies and the classic Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie.

Owner Kelly Maucere said My Sugar Pie will offer special discounts on National Pie Day, such as a free slice of pie with the purchase of every whole pie; three slices for $15; and 15 percent off retail items, in addition to free pie giveaways.

Maucere, a former teacher, is a pastry chef who learned the craft of pie baking from her mom, Marge McLain. Baking pies was a big part of Maucere’s childhood..

“My mom is an amazing cook and baker,” Maucere said. “She was a stay-at-home mom until I was in fourth grade. She made everything from scratch. I liked being in the kitchen with her, helping her. My dad had a sweet tooth and we always had dessert. Mom made lots of pies, Dutch apple, cream pies and fruit pies.

“She had me help make the crust and stir the fillings. It was fun, and she is and was a good teacher.”

Maucere started her pie business at the Zionsville Farmers Market, which quickly led her to a store of her own in 2008. She said one of her top sellers is “Mon’s Original Dutch Apple,” made from her mom’s original recipe.

Maucere’s personal favorite pie, however, isn’t apple.

“My favorite pie is the Peanut Butter Cream,” she said. “I love the texture combination of the crispy crust with a creamy filling and peanut butter crumbles.”

My Sugar Pie has a pie for virtually every event, including weddings, graduations and birthday parties. Shipping is also available for most pies nationwide.

For more information, visit mysugarpie.com.