Snapshot: Noblesville High School senior signs letter of intent

Noblesville High School senior and Miller football player Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University Dec. 21 at Hinkle Creek Elementary School. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)