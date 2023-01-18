Current Publishing
Fishers Police Dept. posted on Twitter from the scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of FPD.

Fishers police investigating fatal car crash

Fishers Police Dept. are investigating a two-car crash that occurred Jan. 17, resulting in one fatality and leaving two people with severe injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. at E. 116th Street and Olio Road. The roadway was shut down until 11 p.m. as crash investigators and paramedics responded to the scene.

FPD later tweeted that there were three victims involved in the crash and that one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people, FPD said, were taken to an area hospital. No conditions were provided for the surviving victims.

The identity of all victims will be released by FPD after families have been notified.


