Shackleford launches ‘listening tour’

Indianapolis mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford kicked off her campaign listening tour Jan. 7 with a stop at the Lawrence branch of Indianapolis Public Library at 7898 Hague Rd.

Shackleford is the Democratic state representative for Indiana House District 98 on the Indianapolis eastside. She is challenging incumbent Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett for the Democratic nomination in the May 2 primary election. Shackleford said the purpose of the listening tour is to provide Indianapolis residents with the chance to meet her, hear more about her vision and share their concerns and hopes for the city.

“We can do better,” Shackleford said during her stop in Lawrence. “I put together this listening tour to hear about (voter) ideas and concerns before I put together my own policies. I’m a policy person. I can put together a policy plan by myself, but I want to be more inclusive. I want to hear about what you care about and how we can work together to achieve a common goal.”

Topics that Shackleford will focus on in her campaign include public safety; economic growth; diversity and inclusion; infrastructure and transportation; housing; education and youth; and health care.

If elected, Shackleford plans to address root causes of increased crime rates in Indianapolis, support small businesses, enforce the city’s minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, invest in long-term pothole repair, address homelessness in a humane manner, increase literacy and tutoring for students and adults and address the rise in chronic health conditions in the Indianapolis area.

Future stops for Shackleford’s tour are:

Jan. 28, Haughville, 1-3 p.m. at Haughville Branch Public Library, 2121 W. Michigan St., 46222

Feb. 4, Martindale-Brightwood, 1-3 p.m. at Martindale-Brightwood Branch Public Library, 2434 N. Sherman Dr., 46218

Feb. 18, Nora, 1-3 p.m. at Nora Branch Public Library, 8625 Guilford Ave., 46240

March 11, Decatur, 1-3 p.m. at Decatur Branch Public Library, 5301 Kentucky Ave., 46221

March 18, Warren, 1-3 p.m. at Warren Branch Public Library, 9701 East 21st St., 46229

March 25, Pike, 1-3 p.m. at Pike Branch Public Library, 6525 Zionsville Rd., 46268

For more, visit robin4indy.com.