Barnes running for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat

Sheldon Barnes has been impressed with the growth and development of Carmel since he moved to the city in 2010, and he’s hoping to help shape its future as a member of the city council.

A Republican, Barnes is running for the council’s Northwest District seat in this year’s municipal election. Republican incumbent Laura Campbell announced earlier this month that she will not seek reelection. As of Jan. 17, Barnes was the only candidate to file for the position. Candidates may file to run for office through Feb. 3.

“Our leaders led us through 2008 and that recession and have led our city to being recognized as one of the best cities to live, work and play,” Barnes said. “I am looking for an opportunity to serve and give back to my city. As a fiscal conservative, I will focus on ensuring we’re thoughtful and transparent in our spending priorities, as we could be headed for another recession.”

Among his campaign goals, Barnes wants to renew Carmel’s focus on being a bicycle-friendly city, improve transparency in city spending, increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations and support mental health initiatives.

Barnes ran for Hamilton County Council in 2018 and the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees in 2022. Although he didn’t win either race, he said both campaigns provided an opportunity to demonstrate to voters his understanding of the office, the issues and his vision for the future.

“I have a strong desire to serve our community, and I look forward to the campaign season,” he said.

Barnes has a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a management and leadership concentration, and he works as an associate director at Eli Lilly and Co. He and his wife have four children. He has served as a coach for Indiana Fire Juniors and the Carmel Dads’ Club and has volunteered with the Hoosier Veteran Assistance Foundation, Gleaners Food Bank, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, the TOPSoccer program for disabled athletes and Special Olympics Indiana.