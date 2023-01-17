Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – January 17, 2023

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box

The Live at the Center series features Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Tarkington. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

‘Drinks with Dee Dee Sorvino’

“Drinks with Dee Dee Sorvino: A night of comedy, cocktails and chords” is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


