Column: Hot off the grill

Commentary by Bill Bernard

I just had to break down and take the cover off my grill this past week. I thought I could resist the urge and hold out for warmer weather. I guess I’m just weak, but having an outdoor kitchen is awesome.

If you would like to up your grilling game, here are a few ideas to consider while planning your ultimate grill station. There are various amenities and functional issues that can take your layout from perfectly functional to ultimate oasis.

First, you’ll need to decide what type of grill you want. Will it burn propane, natural gas, or do you prefer charcoal? Perhaps your grill of choice is a flat-top griddle. Maybe you want more than one method of cooking. Once the cooking appliance has been determined, it’s time to think about functional issues, such as countertop space, storage space for utensils and possibly storage space for your fuel source.

You might want to consider some sort of overhead covering as part of your grill station. The covering could come in the form of a pergola or even a solid roof. You’ll want to be sure and provide adequate ventilation at the grill.

Pizza ovens have become very popular. Whether the oven is a portable tabletop version or a custom built-in style, having pizza on the outdoor menu can certainly elevate your grilling game.

It’s never too early to start planning.

Stay home, be moved.