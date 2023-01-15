Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Gomillion launches bid for Noblesville council

Gomillion launches bid for Noblesville council

0
By on Noblesville Community

A Noblesville man is running for a Noblesville Common Council at-large seat in the May 2 primary.

Nick Gomillion, who has lived in Noblesville for 16 years and works as a senior human resources professional for a national health care company, said serving others is a daily opportunity in his personal and professional life. He is the third candidate so far who has filed seeking an at-large seat.

Gomillion

Mike Field and incumbent Darren Peterson have also filed for one of three at-large seats up for grabs, according to the Hamilton County Election Office.

Gomillion said after serving as vice president of his homeowner’s association and volunteering at several local nonprofit organizations addressing hunger, adolescent support and jobs for veterans, he thought it was time to get involved in the leadership of the community.
“Though I was born and raised in Mississippi, this community welcomed and accepted me as their own,” Gomillion said. “A lot of my firsts happened because people in this community supported me and my family: My first job out of college, first outdoor concert, first house, first insurance policy, first child. The thank yous are too innumerable for these short sentences, but we have been truly blessed because of them.”

He said as a people-focused leader, his goal is “connecting the people of Noblesville with the best quality of life.”

“Ensuring public safety, evolving infrastructure, emphasizing community, and encouraging kindness will be the guiding principles of my service to you,” Gomillion said.

For more on Gomillion’s campaign, visit nickfornoblesville.com, email nick@nickfornoblesville.com or call 317-378-9229.


More Headlines

Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat Elliott to run for Noblesville council seat Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announces bid for reelection Engle launches campaign for Northeast District seat on Carmel City Council Hannon decides not to seek 2nd term on Carmel City Council Caucus selects Ayers to fill vacant Carmel City Council seat
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact