Gomillion launches bid for Noblesville council

A Noblesville man is running for a Noblesville Common Council at-large seat in the May 2 primary.

Nick Gomillion, who has lived in Noblesville for 16 years and works as a senior human resources professional for a national health care company, said serving others is a daily opportunity in his personal and professional life. He is the third candidate so far who has filed seeking an at-large seat.

Mike Field and incumbent Darren Peterson have also filed for one of three at-large seats up for grabs, according to the Hamilton County Election Office.

Gomillion said after serving as vice president of his homeowner’s association and volunteering at several local nonprofit organizations addressing hunger, adolescent support and jobs for veterans, he thought it was time to get involved in the leadership of the community.

“Though I was born and raised in Mississippi, this community welcomed and accepted me as their own,” Gomillion said. “A lot of my firsts happened because people in this community supported me and my family: My first job out of college, first outdoor concert, first house, first insurance policy, first child. The thank yous are too innumerable for these short sentences, but we have been truly blessed because of them.”

He said as a people-focused leader, his goal is “connecting the people of Noblesville with the best quality of life.”

“Ensuring public safety, evolving infrastructure, emphasizing community, and encouraging kindness will be the guiding principles of my service to you,” Gomillion said.

For more on Gomillion’s campaign, visit nickfornoblesville.com, email nick@nickfornoblesville.com or call 317-378-9229.