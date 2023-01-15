CSO, Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band to hold concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes has always been a big fan of Earth, Wind & Fire.

“I have been listening to this music since I was in high school,” Hymes said. “This genre of music is appealing to so many as it covers different styles — funk, R&B, jazz, soul and more. The music is timeless, and people familiar with this music as well as people new to the group will enjoy it.”

Serpentine Fire, a tribute act for Earth, Wind & Fire, will join Carmel Symphony Orchestra for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The show is billed as “a fast-paced journey through those ’70s and ’80s EW&F hits that everyone knows.” The band’s name is derived from one of those hits.

Hymes has not seen Serpentine Fire perform in person.

“I have heard they are fantastic musicians and wonderful entertainers,” Hymes said. “All of my favorites will be played at the concert, and there are many.”

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire fits perfectly with an orchestra.

“The orchestral arrangements are excellent and fit perfectly into the style of Earth, Wind and Fire,” Hymes said. “The brass parts are especially suited to their style, and I think the audience will truly enjoy this special concert. Sometimes pops concerts fall short because the arrangements don’t feature the orchestra and the orchestra is just filler. I look for programs that highlight the orchestra and make it more interesting to perform.”

Tyriq Johnson formed Serpentine Fire and is the lead vocalist.

Family Fun concert set

CSO’s Family Fun concert is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Palladium. Children will have an opportunity to sit on the stage with the CSO musicians during the interactive concert.

“Every time we perform this concert, we feel it is a success because the audience gets so excited coming on stage, being close to the musicians and present ‘in’ the sound,” Hymes said. “We plan this program to suit all ages and it never disappoints.”

Tom Chen, Carmel High School director of orchestras, will be conducting this program.

For tickets for either show, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.