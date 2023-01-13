Carmel woman repeatedly stabbed in head while exiting Bloomington bus

An 18-year-old Carmel woman was stabbed multiple times in the head while attempting to exit a bus Jan. 11 in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Dept., the victim, who was not named by police, told investigators that at approximately 4:45 p.m. as she waited for the doors of the Bloomington Transit bus to open at a stop at 4th Street and the B-Line Trail another passenger began striking her repeatedly in the head.

The suspect exited the bus at the stop and began walking toward Kirkwood Avenue. A witness on the bus followed the suspect and alerted police of her whereabouts until they arrived and arrested Billie R. Davis, a 56-year-old Bloomington resident.

Davis was initially charged with battery, but after the victim received treatment at the hospital she was found to have multiple stab wounds. Subsequently, the charge against Davis was amended to attempted murder.

According to local reports, Davis told police she targeted her victim because she was Asian and that “it would be one less person to blow up our country.”

Police said camera footage from the bus showed that Davis and the victim did not interact before the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Rob Shrake at 812-349-3352.