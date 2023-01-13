Carmel resident ready for new role at Lucas Oil Products

Katie Lucas is ready for her next challenge with Lucas Oil Products.

The Carmel resident was recently appointed as chief administrative officer. Katie’s husband, Morgan, is the company president. Morgan is the son of Chief Executive Officer Forrest Lucas.

“In my previous role as vice president of strategy and philanthropy, I was overseeing, and will continue to oversee, our marketing and HR teams, becoming intimately familiar with business development initiatives and shaping communications and campaigns to align with long-term strategic goals,” Katie said. “Moving to chief administrative officer, I will also manage our legal department and have a more significant role in our day-to-day operations. We are expanding our operations in Indianapolis and southern Indiana as well as adding to our product lineup in 2023. We could not be more excited about the growth and future of Lucas Oil.”

Forrest is confident Katie is up for the challenge.

“Over the years I’ve known and worked with Katie, I’ve seen her ability to motivate teams and drive initiatives forward while exemplifying the vision and core values that have made Lucas Oil what it is today,” Forrest Lucas stated. “We are in a unique position to continue the legacy of our iconic American brand while advancing and elevating our focus to meet the needs of the next generation. Katie is the right person to meet these goals, tapping into efficiencies that will help the company thrive.”

Before joining Lucas Oil almost 11 years ago, Katie worked in corporate sales with the Indianapolis Colts and then joined Creative Marketing Solutions as director of business development.

“Each of these positions prepared me for my new role as CAO, setting a clear vision and executing dynamic strategies to help the company continue to thrive,” Katie said.

Katie said the transition has been extremely smooth, thanks to an exceptional executive team.

“It starts at the top with Morgan’s goal of continuous improvement and a laser focus on superior customer satisfaction,” Katie said. “Lucas products have helped millions of people extend the lives of their vehicles — families, farmers, truckers, hobbyists, and professional drivers alike — and we are constantly working and perfecting with our customers in mind.”

Katie said Lucas Oil is committed to improving communities through philanthropy.

“My mission is to continue Forrest and Charlotte’s legacy of kindness and generosity and to ensure our giving is as impactful as possible,” Katie said. “We have an incredible team that comes alongside us to donate their time, energy, and resources to make a positive difference in our communities. Our focus is threefold: To serve and provide for underprivileged and underserved women and children, support and honor our military and first responders, and develop and encourage the next generation of leaders.”

Katie said the company the long-term partnerships with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, Central Indiana Police Foundation, EDGE Mentoring and Wheeler Mission, among other organizations.

“Additionally, we support regional and local partners in their communities through product and monetary donations or volunteering as a corporate team on efforts such as NFL playground build with the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, among many others,” Katie said.

Katie, who was born in Carmel, graduated from Indiana University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Kelley School of Business.