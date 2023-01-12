Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road

Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road

0
By on Fishers Community

Allisonville Rd study: Fishers conducted a study of the Allisonville Road Corridor and determined that a roundabout was needed at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road. (Photo courtesy of the City of Fishers)

The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout. 

Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.

The makeover is a result of the Allisonville Road Corridor Study approved by the Board April 28 of last year. The purpose of the study conducted by Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering was listed as “establishing an identity” for the corridor. 

The study is in response to voiced concerns of residents that the area was in need of the same attention paid to city areas such as the Nickel Plate District. 

The roundabout is expected to be completed by February 2024. 


More Headlines

Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic Library amends policy, moves children’s book to adult section City of Fishers will conduct food drive  New board members, meeting start time at Carmel Clay Schools Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location Fishers DPW shares tips for winter ahead
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact