Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road

The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout.

Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.

The makeover is a result of the Allisonville Road Corridor Study approved by the Board April 28 of last year. The purpose of the study conducted by Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering was listed as “establishing an identity” for the corridor.

The study is in response to voiced concerns of residents that the area was in need of the same attention paid to city areas such as the Nickel Plate District.

The roundabout is expected to be completed by February 2024.