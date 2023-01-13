4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel

Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel.

Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.

Davidson, Davis and Bradshaw have been charged with robbery, organized theft and theft. The juvenile is facing the same charges plus a count of intimidation.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 20-70453.