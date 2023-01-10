Republican Alex Choi announces reelection campaign 

Current Publishing
Alex Choi announced his candidacy for reelection on Jan. 4 for one of the two At-Large seats on Town Council. Choi, who currently holds one of the two At-Large seats for the Zionsville district, will finish his final four-year term in 2023. 

Choi, a Republican, ran in 2019 as a newcomer to elected office in a joint campaign with current  Council Vice President Brad Burk. The duo will launch another joint campaign for the Republican primary in May. 

“Brad and I work extremely well together, and that stems from how we approach balancing support of the aspects of Zionsville that make it a great community to live and work. We both prioritize fiscal responsibility and thoughtful economic development. We also share professional experiences that bring organizational leadership skills to this role.” Choi said. 

Choi, a Zionsville resident and first-generation American was born to South Korean immigrants. Choi holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and earned multiple degrees in science and medicine, including his M.D. from Indiana University.

Choi is an anesthesiologist and was the past President and Managing Partner of Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis. 

He is married to Jennifer N. Choi, MD. They are the parents of two children, Sadie, 13, and Spencer, 11. Dr. Choi plans to continue giving back to his hometown of Zionsville.

“Being able to represent the residents of this great community has been an incredible privilege. I was humbled to have been elected three years ago and look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve.” Choi said. 


