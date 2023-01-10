New board members, meeting start time at Carmel Clay Schools

At the Jan. 9 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees meeting, three school board members took the oath of office, the board approved its salary amount for the year and more.

What happened: Judge Paul Felix administered the oath of office to Greg Brown, Kristin Kouka and Jennifer Nelson-Williams.

What it means: Brown, Kouka and Nelson-Williams won school board district races in November 2022. Brown and Kouka are new members of the school board, while Nelson-Williams first joined the board in 2021 after Pamela Knowles stepped down.

What’s next: The four-year terms run through the end of 2026.

What happened: The board approved school board salaries for 2023.

What it means: The salaries will remain at $2,000 per year, an amount set by state law.

What happened: CCS Supt. Michael Beresford announced that school board meetings and workshops will begin at 6 p.m. moving forward.

What it means: For many years, school board meetings and workshops have typically begun at 7 p.m. The meeting time is determined by availability of school board members, CCS officials and other factors.

What’s next: The first school board meeting to begin at 6 p.m. is set for Jan. 30 at the Educational Services Center, 5201 E. Main St.