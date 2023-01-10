Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location

Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers.

The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church.

The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in November 2021. The building was most recently used as a preschool until the summer of 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited about finalizing the purchase of this location in Fishers,” Traders Point Chief Financial Officer Josh Lippert stated. “We believe it sits in a very strategic area of our city, allowing us to open a campus closer to guests who regularly attend our other campuses in Carmel and Whitestown, and reach a new part of our city that’s exploding with growth.”

In February 2020, Traders Point opened a campus at 12011 Olio Rd. The church held services for three consecutive weekends before it closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus did not reopen in September 2020 despite other Traders Point campuses resuming scheduled services.

The new church will open after interior renovations are completed. Traders Point said the renovation project will likely take about 120 days to complete.

The church will hire a campus pastor and does not plan to launch a temporary location in Fishers before the building opens.

Traders Point Christian Church maintains churches in Avon, Broad Ripple, Carmel, downtown Indianapolis and Whitestown.