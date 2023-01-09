Fishers DPW shares tips for winter ahead

During severe winter weather, the Fishers Dept. of Public Works strives to be on-scene quickly. Snowplow crews work during inclement weather to ensure motorists can navigate through Fishers safely.

Part of the plow crews’ duties include placing salt on city streets when inclement weather threatens. During that process, street department worker Brett Kelly’s advice is for residents to “be cautious of your surroundings.”

“Just slow down, leave plenty of space between vehicles and just be cautious of your surroundings,” Kelly said.

Below are a few tips from the DPW while crews working and to be safe on the roads:

Refrain from parking on neighborhood streets in order for snowplows to easily navigate and efficiently clear the roadway.

Be sure to clear all snow off your vehicle so that you can see and be seen by others.

When it’s snowing or icy, take it slow. Drive below the speed limit and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.

Don’t use cruise control on a wet surface like during snow or after it rains.

Nights get longer in the winter, and that means it’s more important than ever to follow correct driving etiquette. Roadkill peaks in the autumn and winter, so be on the lookout for animals on the way home.

Watch out for black ice. Roads that appear dry might actually be very slick. Slow down when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges, etc.

Rubbing Vaseline on the inside of your car doors can prevent them from freezing over on especially cold mornings.

Traveling in the winter means packing the essential supplies and knowing your route ahead of time. In case of dangerous weather, it’s important to let someone else know of your estimated arrival times and location.

Store your local AAA phone number in your phone. It’s always better to be prepared for any automobile emergency

It takes much longer to slow your car down on icy roads.

Leave early and give yourself plenty of time so you can reach your destination safely.

Help the Fishers Fire Department and adopt a hydrant in your neighborhood. Shoveling around the hydrants near your home ensures that they are easily accessible in case of emergency.

Clear at least 1 foot around your house exhaust vents and car tailpipe to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

It can be tempting on chilly mornings, but don’t warm up your car in the garage. Your car releases carbon monoxide, which is odorless and extremely toxic.

For more, visit fishers.in.us/139/Snow-Plowing. For questions, contact the Public Works Dept. at 317-595-3160.