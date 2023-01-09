Geist Half Marathon to return in fall

In partnership with Geist Half Marathon, the City of Fishers announced Dec. 27 the return of the popular 5K and half marathon races for 2023. The races are set for Sept. 16, a change from previous years in which the event was held mid-May.

Management and operations of the popular race has transitioned to Fishers, as authorized by Geist Half Marathon board members in 2022.

In 2008, a group of residents who live near Geist Reservoir created the Geist Half Marathon to share their passion for health, wellness and community building. The half marathon is unique in its topography, scenery and community support along the course, according to organizers. Fishers is partnering with Vision Event Management to present the race.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the tradition of the Geist Half Marathon for the community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “This is an opportunity to reimagine the race with participants and community, first and foremost. We’re grateful for the service of the Geist Half Marathon board members all these years as we embark on the next chapter of this tradition to build a strong culture of health in Fishers.”

The 2023 Geist Half Marathon will feature 13.1-mile and 5-kilometer races, with optional VIP registration and volunteer opportunities. Participants can register at geisthalf.com.

For more, visit geisthalf.com or follow Geist Half Marathon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.