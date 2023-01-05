CCPR eyes dog park site in east Carmel on land owned by school district

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is in discussions with Carmel Clay Schools to potentially use land owned by the school district for a second dog park.

The proposed site is on the southwest corner of River Road and Main Street. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said the site could be a good fit because the dog park wouldn’t be immediately adjacent to homes and meets an objective in the department’s master plan to add a dog park on the east side of town. The long-term plan also calls for another dog park on the west side of town.

“What’s great about (the proposed site) is it meets many of the criteria we look for in a dog park,” Klitzing said.

CCPR’s only dog park in Central Park has a waiting list of more than 600 canines, so there is a clear need to add a site, Klitzing said.

CCPR aims to present preliminary plans for the dog park to the CCS school board this spring. If the plans are approved, CCPR will gather public input as it works to develop a master plan for the park. CCS would likely continue to own the land, Klitzing said.

In addition to a dog park, the site could also be used for additional trails and a community garden, another amenity residents have requested in local parks, Klitzing said. A timeline for opening the park – pending all approvals – has not been set.

CCS declined to comment for this story.