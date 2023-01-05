Shackleford to host ‘listening tour’ in Lawrence

Indianapolis mayor candidate Robin Shackleford will conduct the first of eight “Listening Tour” stops from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 7898 Hague Rd.

Shackleford, who is challenging incumbent Joe Hogsett in the May primary election for the Democratic nomination, represents District 98 on the Indianapolis eastside and will host the tour to provide residents with the chance to meet her, hear more about her vision and share their concerns and hopes for the city.

There are eight stops planned for the tour.

“I’m so excited to launch the tour this Saturday and hear directly from the people of our fine city about what’s working and what isn’t,” Shackleford stated. “I believe some of the best solutions to our city’s problems can come from those in our communities who see the issues every day and know what they, and their neighbors, need most.”

Residents interested in attending are asked to RSVP to robin@robin4indy.com or 317-560-2495 due because of limited space.

The other seven sessions will take place on the following dates and locations: