Area nonprofits receive Round Up grants

Boone REMC’s Operation Round Up Board of Trustees recently awarded more than $15,000 to area nonprofits and programs with the following grants:

The Arc of Greater Boone County received $3,000 to replace the main entrance door for its work services program, which provides job training for persons with disabilities and special needs.

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County was awarded $5,000 to increase the capacity and efficiency of its vehicle fleet.

Hoosier Heritage Quilt Guild received $1,874.50 to make 100 fleece blankets for Packing Hope, an organization dedicated to supporting youth in and around Boone County who are in kinship placement or foster care.

Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse was awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to fund educational workbooks for parents and students.

Eagle Scout Nicolas Haydar received $842.68 to assist with his Eagle Scout project supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County. Haydar is building new art tables to replace those that are dilapidated at the Zionsville location.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program for which Boone REMC members allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next whole dollar. Those extra cents are put into an independent, 501(c)3 trust and disbursed through a grant process. An independent board of trustees reviews the grant requests.

“We appreciate all of our members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next-highest dollar each month, donating those extra cents for projects that improve our local communities,” Boone REMC communications director Mandy Saucerman stated. “We are proud to support this program, as it is an opportunity for us to demonstrate one of our founding principles, ‘concern for community.’”

Since Operation Round Up’s inception locally in 2006, more than $894,000 has been donated in grants to support community projects.

For more on how to apply for grant funding, visit bremc.com.