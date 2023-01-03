Pediatric patient brightens holidays

Ten-year-old Tony Dingle, a patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, didn’t forget his fellow patients this holiday season. He raised $1,230 and purchased several giant bags of brand-new toys and donated them to the hospital.

A Fishers resident, Dingle, alongside his mom, Tracey, made the donation Dec. 21.

Dingle said he “just wanted to spread some joy.”

“Because as a patient from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, I felt the pain of everybody in this hospital right here,” Dingle said. “I just wanted to spread some joy and happiness this Christmas. And then we did a GoFundMe and then here we are right here in this very moment.”

Dingle was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at age 3. His kidneys don’t function properly, and he’s been working with pediatric nephrologist Dr. Daniel McKenney since his diagnosis. Thanks to the help from McKenney and other health professionals at the hospital, Dingle competes in football, basketball and wrestling. His condition needs continual monitoring and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital say he brings happiness and light every time he comes into the hospital.

McKenney said while he was surprised to see such a generous donation, he wasn’t surprised to learn that it came from his patient Tony.

“He’s always been kind of an inspiration. When I see him in the clinic, just walking through the door I always hear, ‘Oh hi Dr. McKenney! He’s always cheerful, happy and a pleasure to see. He’s continuing to be inspiring seeing this today,” McKenney said.

Dingle said he “did a little scavenging around Target” to pick up toys from the hospital’s wish list that can be found at give.stvincent.org/toydrive.

“We got Transformers, we got puppies, we got dolls and we also got some action figures, we got some princess dolls for the girls and all kinds of other stuff,” said Dingle.

Dingle’s parents say when he grows up he wants to find a cure for this disease and travel the world as a pediatric nephrologist.