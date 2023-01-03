Opinion: Navigating a travel challenge

Friends, the Wilson Family Vacation Challenge has commenced! After months of secret planning, seven individuals came together with seven different travel itineraries to create one night of extreme PowerPoint fun.

My husband Doo kicked off the evening with rum punches and the pros and cons of an Airbnb in Belize. I countered with a Kahoot! on an all-inclusive in Costa Rica and a plate of homemade fried plantains. Next up, our older daughter and resident voice actor, who proposed a journey through both England and Ireland while cradling her cat Mr. Crawley (unfortunately named before she’d started Season 3 of “Downton Abbey”) and flawlessly alternating between British and Irish accents. Naturally, she served Guinness.

Our oldest child followed with salmon sushi (emphasis on salmon) and an inordinately detailed accounting of how we could swing an RV experience in Alaska, and then his girlfriend gave a very convincing argument for Switzerland, shamelessly employing Lindt chocolate truffles to sweeten the deal. Younger Son scored major points for coming in underbudget with Iceland and the Northern Lights (he provided Icelandic bottled water, of course), and for the finale, our youngest shared 49 (49!) slides of Balkan wonderment and hefty portions of to-die-for baklava.

So, where are we going this summer? It’s still TBD, although we’ve narrowed it to Iceland and Switzerland. We’re awaiting a championship pitch-off between Team Reykjavik and Team Geneva before we cast our final votes (apparently, no one but me appreciates a jungle/beach combo with free-flowing liquor and the option to zipline with monkeys. Go figure). Regardless of the outcome, the first -ver Wilson Family Vacation Challenge has been a hoot!

Peace out.