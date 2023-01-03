Carmel PorchFest begins grant program

Carmel PorchFest officials have announced the new Carmel PorchFest Grant Program designed to provide financial support for up-and-coming musicians in the community in the form of grants to cover items such as new instruments, lessons, schooling and other musical opportunities in exchange for volunteer hours.

As part of the Grant Program, students must volunteer four hours at a Carmel PorchFest event to become eligible for the grant.

PorchFest recently awarded its first three grants at Holiday PorchFest at Midtown Plaza. The recipients are Carmel High School students Erin Kong, Taehee Kim and Brayden Meng.

Carmel PorchFest is a free event with a variety of local musical acts performing live on neighborhood porches. PorchFest was established in 2014 to promote the Arts & Design District homes, as well as highlight local and statewide musicians. PorchFest also runs the community block party Late Night on Main and hosts a handful of concerts each year.

Carmel PorchFest Inc. is run by a board of directors, along with a committee of Carmel volunteers and business owners. The events are supported by local sponsors and donors. As PorchFest continues to grow, the board and sponsors want to extend their reach to young, aspiring musicians in the community. Zotec Partners, Duke Energy and other sponsors made donations to create the new grant program.

Students ages 6-18 years can apply for financial assistance in return for volunteering time at events throughout the year. Students ages 13 and under need a parent or guardian to volunteer with them.

For more, visit carmelporchfest.org or Carmel PorchFest on Facebook. The plan is to award grants twice a year.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor to support the Grant Program can visit info@carmelporchfest.org .