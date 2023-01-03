Funeral procession for Carmel councilor to travel through Central District today

Before he is laid to rest, Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who died last week at the age of 70, will take one final trip through the Central District, the area he represented.

The funeral procession will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and will include a brief stop at Carmel Civic Square at approximately 3:30 p.m. Residents are invited to pay their respects along the procession route, which includes:

Range Line Road from 116th Street to Gradle Drive.

Civic Square, where the procession will circle the fountain.

Range Line Road north to the Arts & Design District.

Main Street from Range Line Road to 4th Avenue.

The procession will then continue west on Main Street back to ARN Funeral & Cremation Services where a private service for family will be held. The Carmel Police Dept. will provide an escort to the procession.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to support Bike Carmel, the official city resource for bicycle-related events and information in Carmel.

Source: City of Carmel