Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection.

In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor.

Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek reelection. Styron issued the following statement:

“I have decided not to seek reelection in 2024. Together with Town employees, we have accomplished our primary goals related to innovative economic and community development and preserving and growing our green spaces. We are not going to take our foot off the gas this year and I look forward to continuing full speed ahead to move our town forward.”

Last year, John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist, and Jane Burgess, a former Zionsville Community Schools Board member, announced their bids for the Republication mayoral nomination in the May primary election.