Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection

Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection

0
By on Zionsville Community

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection.

In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor.

Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek reelection. Styron issued the following statement:

“I have decided not to seek reelection in 2024. Together with Town employees, we have accomplished our primary goals related to innovative economic and community development and preserving and growing our green spaces. We are not going to take our foot off the gas this year and I look forward to continuing full speed ahead to move our town forward.”

Last year, John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist, and Jane Burgess, a former Zionsville Community Schools Board member, announced their bids for the Republication mayoral nomination in the May primary election.


More Headlines

Looking ahead: Area leaders discuss what 2023 will bring for the Zionsville community Three Noblesville council members seek reelection Hannon decides not to seek 2nd term on Carmel City Council Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023 Looking Ahead: Future of Grand Park, city elections on the horizon in 2023 Looking Ahead: Mayor: 2022 an exciting year for city, expects progress to continue in 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact