Event to help raise funds for Miracle League field

The owners of Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield are looking to secure $700,000 through fundraising to create a Miracle League that will allow children with disabilities to play baseball.

The goal is to have the league up and running by this summer if the $700,000 in seed money can be secured, said Sue Estep, who has owned Roundtripper Sports Academy with her husband, Chris, since 1993.

The public will have an opportunity to help propel the project through a fundraiser scheduled for Jan. 6 that will benefit the Miracle League of Westfield. The Roundtripper Rally for a Cause fundraiser will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Roundtripper Sports Academy, 16708 Southpark Dr., while a family-friendly event will be held the same day from 3 to 6 p.m. with inflatables, crafts, a balloon artist and more.

Sue Estep said the proposed plan calls for one field to be built on Roundtripper’s property, but noted that she and her husband are committed to providing opportunities wherever they are needed.

“Our ultimate goal is that there will be no cost involved for families that want to participate,” Sue Estep said.

Once the league is established, individuals with disabilities of all kinds will be able to participate in baseball, she added.

“So many kids have great abilities and sometimes aren’t given the chance to shine,” she said. “What this league allows us to do is to bring what we already do from a training standpoint to kids of all abilities and also allows us to have a place for young men and women who are aging out of school to have camaraderie, a connection to the community, and this will provide them that opportunity to continue that into adulthood.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased by visiting miracleleagueofwestfield.com/rally-for-a-cause. A GoFundMe page has also been established for anyone wishing to make a donation at gofundme.com/f/miracle-league-of-westfield?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B7500-amplify_campaign.