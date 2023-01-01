Duke Energy donates $20K to White River Alliance

Duke Energy has donated $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana.

“We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”

Duke Energy’s financial support will fund the installation of two new White River Art Canoes, one near Duke Energy’s substation in Noblesville and the other at Conner Prairie in Fishers, to raise awareness of the importance of the White River to the local economy and the quality of life for area residents. Each canoe will be hand-painted by a different local artist from either Marion County or Hamilton County to reflect the unique elements of the river at each location.

The funding will also support the White River Alliance’s River Assessment Field Teams, which are groups of trained volunteers who serve as citizen scientists, gathering data on local water quality that aids in state and local pollution prevention strategies and resource allocation, according to the organization. In addition, the funding will support the White River Alliance’s annual Clean-Up Paddle Days, in which hundreds of local residents collect up to 2 tons of trash and debris along the White River while enjoying a day of paddling in a canoe or kayak.

“Our organization has spent nearly two decades improving the White River’s water quality,” said Bryan Grotz, president of the White River Alliance. “Partnerships with companies like Duke Energy have been key in enabling us to expand our impact and protect our vital water resources.”

Duke Energy’s donation is also supporting the planting of trees at Conner Prairie near the 3.3 miles of river that run through its property, according to officials. The new trees will provide habitat for local wildlife and support the local ecosystem.