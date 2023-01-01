Geist community events – January 2023

Paws to Read at Lawrence – Beginning or reluctant readers from 6 to 11 years old are invited to read aloud to a registered therapy dog who loves to listen to stories. It’s a “great way to improve a child’s reading skills and self-confidence,” according to the Indianapolis Public Library. Children may read from any book they choose. The event will be held Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch, 7898 Hague Rd. in Indianapolis.

Indy Vineyard Missional Food Pantry – Indy Vineyard Church’s Missional Food Pantry serves those in need, both physically and spiritually by providing food, prayer and forming relationships with recipients. In addition, their team offers Bible study and children’s ministry for volunteers’ and recipients’ families. Their hope is to “see families grow from their current situation to a life of abundance,” according to the church’s website. The food pantry will be open each third Tuesday starting Jan. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each session. To learn more, contact Mary Stevens at missionalfoodpantry@indyvineyard.org.

Blissful Bakery Cookie Decorating Class – Geist Session – Learn how to decorate a basic set of five winter forest-themed cookies step-by-step at Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N 700 W. in McCordsville. All cookies and icings are handmade by Blissful Bakery owner Christy Booker. The class includes instruction on how to outline, flood and add finishing touches to the cookies students will decorate. One glass of wine/beverage is included with your ticket. Visit danielsvineyard.com to see a wine list and information about their food options as well. The class will be held on Jan. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person.

“The Lives We Lead” by Crossroads Dance Indy – Crossroads Dance Indy, an Indianapolis dance company, will perform at Arts for Lawrence stage with their latest work, “The Lives We Lead.” The performance portrays various aspects of life and humanity over the course of several vignettes choreographed by Katie Porras, Nicole Dean, Brittany Gaither, and Shannon Stone. The performance features a look into family life, including blood relatives, global society and chosen families, as well as commentary on work-life “balance” and how work lives have been altered in recent years. Crossroads Dance Indy also explores the “Triple Goddess” archetype and, in a special collaboration with Ballet Initiative, experiences with grief. Performances will be held at Arts for Lawrence at 8920 Otis Ave. on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.