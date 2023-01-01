Zionsville community events – January 2023

Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.

First Come, First Hung Exhibition – The SullivanMunce Cultural Center will host a First Come, First Hung Exhibition Jan. 14 through Feb. 25. The first 40 artists through their doors at 225 W. Hawthorne St. in Zionsville on Jan. 7 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon will automatically be accepted into the popular exhibit that allows both amateur and professional artists the opportunity to showcase their talent in SullivanMunce’s galleries. The event is free for members of SullivanMunce as well as artists ages 17 and under, and $15 for adult non-members. The opening reception will be Jan. 14 from noon- 2 p.m. Once the show concludes in February, artists can pick up their work Feb. 28 or March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more, visit sullivanmunce.org/calendar.

Hoosier Chocolate Fest – Enjoy chocolate cocktails, treats, baking demonstrations and live music at Hoosier Chocolate Fest, an event organized by The Tipton County, Westfield, and Zionsville Chambers. The Sixpence, located at 4400 N. 1000 E. in Whitestown, will host this year’s Chocolate Fest on Jan. 26 and 27. Early Bird ticket prices are available until Jan. 6. Learn more at hoosierchocolatefest.com.

St. Alphonsus Liguori annual rummage sale – The annual rummage sale at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church is set to take place Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the annual sale will benefit the community of St. Anthony of Padua in Croix Fer, Haiti. Anyone who would like to donate items prior to the event can drop them off at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall, located at 1870 W Oak St., on Jan. 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. or Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, visit zionsvillecatholic.com.