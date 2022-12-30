Update: Carmel City Councilor Kimball, 70, dies Dec. 30

Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, 70, died Dec. 30. Kimball had served as the Central District representative since 2016.

“I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Councilman Bruce Kimball. During his time on the council he served his district well and will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City. Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents.”

Kimball moved to Carmel in 1991 and was a volunteer with the Carmel Dads’ Club and the Carmel Farmers Market, where he was also a board member. He was passionate about bicycling and the ways it could boost economic development and quality of life, and he founded a weekly family bike ride.

In addition to serving on the council, Kimball was a founding member of the Carmel City Center Community Development Corp. He was also a Republican precinct committeeman.

Kimball, a native of Lebanon, Ohio, was retired from a career in business and considered his work on the city council his full time job.

Kimball’s death occurred approximately two years after suffering a stroke that caused him to be unable to participate in council meetings or business.

The Hamilton County Republican Party will hold a caucus to select a replacement for Kimball.

The Hamilton County Republican Party will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the party headquarters to select a replacement for Kimball.

Remembering a colleague

Several members of the Carmel City Council expressed condolences after the death of Central District representative Bruce Kimball, who died Dec. 30.

“Bruce was a good public servant and will always be remembered for his strong advocacy of making Carmel a bike friendly community.” – Jeff Worrell, at-large city councilor

“Bruce Kimball loved his community and worked tirelessly to serve his constituents. He will be missed, and my heart goes out to his family.” – Adam Aasen, Southeast District councilor

“(My wife) Denise and I are saddened to hear of Bruce Kimball’s passing and our thoughts are with his family. Bruce was an avid supporter of biking and the city of Carmel.” – Tim Hannon, at-large city councilor

“I’m saddened by the passing of my fellow councilor, friend, and someone who I truly enjoyed serving alongside. Bruce made such a vast impact on the city of Carmel. He made every decision with the best interests of Carmel residents in mind, and always listened. I will continue to keep his family in my prayers.” — Kevin “Woody” Rider, Carmel City Council president and at-large councilor