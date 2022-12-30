Three Noblesville council members seek reelection

Three members on the Noblesville Common Council have announced plans to run for another term.

Megan Wiles, who represents the city’s 6th District, and Mike Davis, who represents District 1, are running for reelection. A third councilman, Mark Boice, plans to file for the District 4 seat and currently holds an at-large seat.

Wiles, who serves as council president, said as a longtime resident of Noblesville, she is dedicated to seeing the history of the community and authentic downtown preserved while recognizing the need to embrace growth. She is the executive director of the Riverview Health Foundation and was appointed by Mayor Chris Jensen as co-chair for Noblesville’s Bicentennial Committee, along with Bret Richardson.

“This is such an exciting time for the city of Noblesville. I am honored to serve on the Noblesville Common Council working with other dedicated council members and the administration to lead Noblesville into the future,” Wiles said. “As Noblesville continues to grow, we must be ready to invest in our infrastructure and ensure we are providing the appropriate public safety for all residents”.

She added that she is proud of the council’s work, noting that it has dedicated resources to implement significant plans for the future of Noblesville.”

“I believe it’s important that we have experienced council members working with Mayor Jensen to make sure the progress we have made in the last few years continues in a fiscally responsible manner. This is an exciting time to help lead our city forward and I am dedicated to serving the residents of the 6th District and all of Noblesville,” she said.

Meanwhile, Davis said he is looking forward to continuing his service on the council because of his love for the city.

“I want to continue giving back and building on the accomplishments of the last few years,” Davis said. “Every day, I count my blessings and I’m thankful to live in one of America’s greatest cities.”

Davis said he plans to continue his focus on Noblesville’s growth by making public safety the top priority in schools, neighborhoods, parks, downtown and throughout the city. Additionally, he said he plans to build a brighter future “by making sound financial decisions, proactive and proper planning and respecting the past while making decisions for a successful city.”

Boice, who began serving his fourth term on the council in January 2020, said he is honored to serve Noblesville and to help continue making it the best community to live, work and raise a family.

“There is a better opportunity to work with and help the community on a local level as a district representative. I would love to return to that level of serving for the next four years,” he said.

He said he would like to continue using his knowledge gained as an employee with Chrysler and his experiences running a local business to help the city’s economic development department attract and retain businesses.

“Local businesses bring new job growth, help lower taxes and bring additional funding to Noblesville,” he said.

For more on Boice’s campaign, visit markboice.com or facebook.com/markboiceforcouncil.