Missing Carmel man found dead in Indianapolis

The body of a 24-year-old Carmel man reported missing in November was found Dec. 12 in Indianapolis.

Bernard Caillouet was reported missing to the Carmel Police Dept. on Nov. 3. According to police, he was last seen walking away from his residence on Abney Point Dr. on Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4 after investigators determined Caillouet was possibly in danger and in need of medical treatment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. received a report Dec. 12 of a body discovered in the 1900 block of Bluff Road. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deceased individual was Caillouet.

Police do not suspect foul play in Caillouet’s death, and his cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case may contact CPD at 317-571-2500 of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.