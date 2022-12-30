Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Missing Carmel man found dead in Indianapolis

Missing Carmel man found dead in Indianapolis

0
By on Carmel Community, Zionsville Community

Bernard Caillouet (courtesy of Carmel Police Dept.)

The body of a 24-year-old Carmel man reported missing in November was found Dec. 12 in Indianapolis.

Bernard Caillouet was reported missing to the Carmel Police Dept. on Nov. 3. According to police, he was last seen walking away from his residence on Abney Point Dr. on Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4 after investigators determined Caillouet was possibly in danger and in need of medical treatment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. received a report Dec. 12 of a body discovered in the 1900 block of Bluff Road. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deceased individual was Caillouet.

Police do not suspect foul play in Caillouet’s death, and his cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case may contact CPD at 317-571-2500 of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — December 20, 2022 Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel  Man found dead in Carmel pond identified  Chalfin to retire as Hamilton County Coroner Carmel in brief — December 27, 2022 Police: Report of attempted abduction ‘unfounded’ 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact