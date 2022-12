Snapshot: Westfield Rocks Referral Group donates $7,000 to Open Doors

Westfield Rocks Referral Group, a networking organization with a strong focus on community involvement, recently donated $7,000 to Open Doors of Washington Township in Westfield. From left, Daniel DuBois, Kyle Martyn, Chase Sparks, Steve Cooney, Rachel Duggan, Jordan Muscari, Kurt Larson, Jessie Cobb-Dennard, Doug Bright, Amy Henry, Brian Virgona, Jessica Thomas, Steven Williams and Colleen Abels. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Duggan)