Current Q&A: Get to know Stephanie Perry

Assistant Director of Community and Public Relations for the City of Fishers Stephanie Perry shares a bit about herself, her family and her favorites.

Q: What is your best habit, and what is your worst?

A: When my husband and I are both home in the morning, we have family breakfast with our kids and a cup of coffee together before work. I’m not a morning person, so it’s a great motivator to wake up and spend time together before the craziness of the day begins.

My worst habit is procrastinating, although I’ve gotten much better with it over the years. Breaking projects into smaller, more manageable pieces has been a lifesaver for me.

Q: What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

A: Take a break and come back to it later. If I take time to clear my head, I can dive back in with a fresh perspective and new ideas. I also love a quick run or walk for a mental break.

Q: Is there a book that you recommend to everyone?

A: I’m currently reading Atomic Habits and it’s quickly becoming a favorite.

Q: Do you have a favorite podcast?

A: I’m a big “Crime Junkie” fan. True crime is my go-to podcast genre. When I need to feel inspired, it’s “The Lazy Genius” or “The Simplified Podcast” with Emily Ley.

Q: What is your biggest indulgence?

A: Chocolate, a glass of red wine, and a true crime documentary.

Q: How do you exercise?

A: I love to run! I’m part of the Fishers Running Club and enjoy running on the Nickel Plate Trail, especially the southern portion near Cheeney Creek. I love the half marathon at Carmel and Indy Monumental, and we always do the Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving at the Fishers YMCA. It’s one of my favorite holiday traditions!

Q: Favorite drink?

A: In the morning, it’s coffee. Usually, I drink it black, but if I have a coffee meeting, I’ll grab a latte. I love The Well and Schoolhouse 7 Cafe.

In the evening, it’s a local craft beer. Some of my current favorites are Snow Shed Winter Ale from Four Day Ray, Goat Ranch from Big Lug and Jamaica Joe from MashCraft. I also love hot tea before bed. It’s the perfect way to wind down at the end of the day.

Q: Favorite local meal?

A: Red curry chicken from Thai Kitchen on Allisonville Road is my ultimate comfort meal. I also love The Weekender breakfast from The Roost, especially after a long run.