Schwartz recognized by Hamilton County

An outgoing Hamilton County councilman was recently recognized for his service to the county.

Steve Schwartz, who was elected in 2002 and represented District 3 that includes Noblesville, Jackson and White River Townships, received the Continental Award from the Hamilton County Commissioners Dec. 12.

The award is the highest honor that can be bestowed on Hamilton County residents. The award is given only after a unanimous vote of the three county commissioners, according to a news release, which noted that recipients must demonstrate a commitment of service over at least a decade, as well as “an attitude of teamwork, a generosity of spirit and a desire to selflessly support and celebrate the people and communities of Hamilton County.”

Schwartz’s work was recognized by Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, who praised his contributions to the county.

“I admire Steve for all the things he’s done behind the scenes that people never knew about,” Heirbrandt said. “He’s never been a credit taker. But instead, an affable consensus builder and devoted community steward.”

Schwartz, whose last county council meeting was Dec. 7, owns Schwartz’s Bait & Tackle in Noblesville with his wife Lori.

“My proudest accomplishment as a councilor has been the creation of more than $50 million in surplus and rainy-day funds for the county, all while maintaining one of the state’s lowest county tax rates,” Schwartz said.