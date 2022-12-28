Zionsville carriage rides raise funds for advocacy center

Local residents enjoyed carriage rides through the Zionsville Village during the Dec. 15 Traders Point Caring Carriage event. The fundraiser was hosted by Robert Goodman Jewelers at 106 N Main St. in Zionsville. Proceeds went to Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon.

SCAC is an advocacy center for children who have been abused.

“It all started in 2010,” SCAC Director Kassie Frazier said. “We started (interviewing) 40 kids a year and now we’re averaging 180 a year.”

SCAC is a member of the Indiana Chapter of National Children’s Alliance, a program committed to the development and growth of child advocacy centers in the state. The center, which serves the Boone County area, is part of a network of child advocacy centers committed to victim-advocacy and family-healing.

Frazier said SCAC conducts 1-on-1 interviews in a safe environment with children who have alleged some form of abuse or witnessed violence. The center also provides prevention programs for children who utilize their services.

Nearly one-third of the program is funded by state contracted revenue streams, according to Frazier, and the rest is raised through donations. Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who owns Traders Point Caring Carriage, said he raises funds for various charities throughout the year.

Frazier said Santelli was formerly on the board of directors for the SCAC and always gives back to the organizations he has been a part of.

“It’s really great bringing people together, particularly for the holidays,” Santelli said.

For more about SCAC, visit sylviascac.org.