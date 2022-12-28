Fishers business offers dental assistant training

With more than 38 years in the dental care industry, Lynn Uptgraft, owner of Dental Office Training by Lynn at 9780 Lantern Rd. in Fishers, is well-versed in the career of dental assisting.

Uptgraft has owned and operated her training school for 16 years. Dental Office Training by Lynn offers 12-week dental assisting training. Graduates leave the school with certificates in radiology. Thanks to partnerships with dental offices throughout the state, program graduates are typically quickly placed in their careers.

“We work with a little over 300 offices in the state that help with job shadowing and placing our students post-graduation,” Uptgraft said. “We fully prepare resumes and hold (in-house) career fairs.”

Uptgraft said dental assistants are “in huge demand,” making her school a go-to for dental offices throughout the state in search of dental assistants.

“Most of my students have jobs before they even complete the program, usually from the days that the students job shadow in a dental office,” she said. “Since we’ve been doing this for 16 years, dentists know the type of program we run and what we teach. So, we’re very well known in the community.”

Uptgraft said dentists prefer hiring graduates from her program because of its reputation. Typically, she said she has more dentists calling her for soon-to-be graduates than she has students.

Among several success stories for Uptgraft’s business is the return of instructor Katie Weir.

“Katie was in my second class ever,” Uptgraft said. “Now, she’s back as an instructor and we’re so happy to have her.”

The training program consists of combined lecture lessons and hands-on lessons. Students are trained on computer systems, lab work–such as taking molds and impressions of patients’ teeth–and working in a mock dental room, complete with dental chairs.

Uptgraft said the purpose for her school is to provide a way for those not interested in college to have a successful professional career.

“Our hope is to help each student learn to never give up on their dreams,” Uptgraft said. “You can achieve anything. It’s just about giving an opportunity for noncollege-bound people to have a lifelong professional career with great hours and great pay.”

Dental Office Training by Lynn is enrolling for the spring session. For more, visit dentalofficetrainingbylynn.com.