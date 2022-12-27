Noblesville man sentenced for child abuse material

A Noblesville man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Chakra Dasari, 34, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. According to court documents, in January of 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. officers received information that Dasari had been using a cloud storage and file hosting application called Mega to store and exchange images of child sexual abuse.

Dasari had sent the witness child sexual abuse material via Mega’s chat feature, authorities said. On May 11, 2021, investigators with the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Dasari’s Noblesville residence.

Investigators located an Apple iPhone on Dasari’s person that held 17 video files and one image file of child sexual abuse material, authorities said. The iPhone also contained Telegram social media messages in which Dasari received material from an unknown Telegram user depicting toddlers and infants being made to engage in sexually explicit conduct with adults.

According to authorities, Dasari possessed child sexual abuse material between June of 2020 and May of 2021 and made multiple false statements to investigators during a recorded interview, denying that he had ever sent or received sexually explicit images or videos of minors. Dasari stated to police that he only “might have said certain things (I’m) not proud of” during his conversations with another Mega user.

“The defendant joined others online to share heinous images depicting the sexual abuse of babies and toddlers,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are gratified by the sexual exploitation of the most vulnerable of victims are a tremendous danger to our communities. The outstanding investigators of the Indiana ICAC Task Force will continue to work tirelessly with our U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify these criminals and send them to prison, where our children are out of their reach.”

As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that Dasari be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Dasari must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.